Piper is adorable, outgoing and full of playful energy — a bundle of puppy fun looking for an active, hound-loving home that will keep her busy both physically and mentally.
She’s about 5 months old, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
Piper has a good start on house training but will need continued consistency and frequent bathroom breaks.
She is used to being crated when left alone to prevent accidents. Piper should do well in a home with other pets with a proper introduction. We are requiring that she lives with teenagers or older due to her mouthiness and resource- guarding tendencies.
We are requiring that Piper attend puppy training/socialization classes with her new owner. Her adopter will need to pay a $100 training deposit at the time of adoption; this deposit will be fully refunded upon completion of the classes.
Visit Piper or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
