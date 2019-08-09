Pippy Longstockings is looking for a place to call home.
She is a 10-month-old spayed female that can be shy in new situations but warms up very quickly.
When she’s comfortable, she absolutely loves people and loves attention even more.
This adorable, silly lady even loves spending days chasing toys. Pippy came in with another cat, Missy, and loved to play with her in her previous home.
She would likely benefit living in a home with a feline friend if given slow and proper introductions. She did well with respectful children and should adjust well, keeping in mind she may prefer a quieter space to adjust to her new home.
Visit Pippy Longstockings or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
