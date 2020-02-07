Pet of the week: Princess
Princess is a 5-year-old, spayed female, Pit Bull mix who is current on vaccinations.

She’s a beautiful, goofy and playful girl looking for an active home to call her own.

Princess was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Princess may do well with a male dog in the house. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. She should not live with cats. She is looking for a home with older respectful kids (8 years +).

Princess is a very sweet girl who loves to play with toys. She is food-motivated, already knows sit and lie down, and would love to learn more.

She would make someone a great hiking buddy. Once she is all tired out, she’s a great cuddler.

Visit Princess or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

