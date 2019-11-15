Puma

Puma

Puma is looking for a quiet home

Puma is a 6-year-old spayed female looking for her purr-fect home. Puma spent some time in foster care to improve her health and help her gain confidence. Her foster parents say she’s a shy lady but adjusts quickly to new situations.

She is an easy-going girl who loves to spend her days lounging around, relaxing. She would love living in a home with lots of big fluffy beds to snooze on and windows to watch birds.

Puma should do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions. She should do well with respectful children, keeping in mind she does prefer her quiet space at times.

Visit Puma or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society.

