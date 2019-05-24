Quinn is a sweet and mellow boy looking for a quiet home to retire in.
He’s 9 years old, neutered and up to date on vaccinations.
Quinn was previously house trained but has recently been having accidents. He will need a consistent routine in his new home to get back on track. Crate training can be a great tool when house training.
He may do well with another older/calm dog. He does not appreciate young bouncy dogs in his space. Quinn is fearful of men and would prefer to live in a female-only home. Due to his fearfulness, he is looking for an adult-only home.
He is an affectionate boy who needs a quiet home where he can feel safe and at ease. Once he feels comfortable, he loves to play with toys, especially squeaky ones. He will even drop it on command. Ask to meet his handsome guy.
Visit Quinn or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
