Pet of the week: Rex

Rex is a 8-year-old, neutered male, Pit Bull Mix who is current on vaccinations.

A happy, snuggly and active boy with the best ears, Rex is looking for his happily ever after.

Rex appears to be house trained, he always keeps his kennel clean at the shelter. He should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Rex may do well in a home with other dogs. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. He is looking for an adult-only home.

Rex is a wonderful boy who just wants to spend all his time with you. He is smart and already knows several commands. His favorite games are fetch and tug-of-war. He is looking for a low-key home environment with someone who loves to go for daily walks or hikes.

Visit Rex or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

