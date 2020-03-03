Pet of the week: Rex
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the week: Rex

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rex is a 8-year-old, neutered male, Pit Bull Mix who is current on vaccinations.

A happy, snuggly and active boy with the best ears, Rex is looking for his happily ever after.

Rex appears to be house trained, he always keeps his kennel clean at the shelter. He should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Rex may do well in a home with other dogs. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. He is looking for an adult-only home.

Rex is a wonderful boy who just wants to spend all his time with you. He is smart and already knows several commands. His favorite games are fetch and tug-of-war. He is looking for a low-key home environment with someone who loves to go for daily walks or hikes.

Visit Rex or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News