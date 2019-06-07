Meet Rigatoni, also known as Toni.
Toni is a 4-year-old neutered male that might look cool and tough but is really a sweetheart looking for a quiet home where he can settle in and feel safe.
Toni can be a little shy at first but if you talk to him sweetly he’ll warm right up and snuggle. He always keeps his kennel clean and should do well in a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Rigatoni came into the shelter with another dog whom he enjoys but he’s not always fond of other dogs. He may do well with another dog in the home, but we are requiring a dog meet at the shelter to make sure it’s a good fit. Toni prefers a home with teens and older. Young kids would be too much for him.
Rigatoni loves tennis balls and could play fetch all day. He’s very smart and already knows sit and lie down and would enjoy learning more things.
Visit Rigatoni or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
