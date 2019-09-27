Riley is a beautiful and sweet 1-year-old girl who can be shy at first but quickly bonds to her people.
She is in search of a family who is around most of the day. Riley was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. Riley should do well in a home with other dogs. Because she can be shy at first, we recommend any kids in the home meet with her, though she may do well with any age depending on the meet.
Riley is a husky mix, so she’ll need lots of exercise and room to explore. She does have separation anxiety and will need a home where she is rarely left alone. Her ideal family would be retired, work from home, or able to bring her to work. She also has done well at doggy daycare, which could be used when the family can’t be with her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.