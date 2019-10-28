Sadiki is a 6-year-old spayed female who spent time in foster care raising her kittens. They’ve all been adopted so now it’s Sadiki’s turn to find a home of her own.
Sadiki is our resident superstar, and her adoption fee is waived to help her find a home.
She is a shy girl but enjoys attention from her favorite people when she’s comfortable. She would love living in a home with lots of big fluffy beds to snooze on and windows to bird watch.
Sadiki should do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions. She is more fearful of loud noises and sudden movements so she would prefer a quieter home with older, respectful children (13)+
Visit Sadiki or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
