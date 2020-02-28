Pet of the week: Samantha

Samantha is a 2-year-old, torbie, spayed female.

Samantha is a mellow girl who enjoys spending her time with her favorite people.

Samantha was easily overwhelmed by all the activity in her previous home and is looking for a quieter space to call her own.

Her requirements for her new family include: fluffy beds to snooze on, lots of treats to taste test and people to snuggle. If you meet those requirements, she’s all yours.

Samantha was bullied by the other cat in her previous home and was stressed. She would do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions. She should do well with calm, easy-going children who are understanding of her personal space (7)+. Samantha is FIV positive.

Visit Samantha or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

