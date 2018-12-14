Scarlett
Scarlett is a 6-year-old, spayed female coonhound who is current on vaccinations.
She is a beautiful, calm, gentle and affectionate girl who is looking for a hound loving home to call her own.
Scarlett always keeps her kennel clean here at the shelter. She should transition well to a new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
She should do well in a home with other dogs. She would do best in a home with teenagers and older due to mild resource guarding.
Scarlett is an all-around great dog who needs an owner who understands her stubborn hound personality. She needs steady boundaries and positive reinforcement. Other than that she really doesn’t ask for much. She’s a low key girl that would just love a leisurely daily walk to take in the great smells.
Visit Scarlett or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.