Pet of the week: Selena
Pet of the week: Selena

Selena is a 2-year-old, gray, spayed female.

How could you resist this gorgeous lady? Selena can be a tad shy in new places but warms up quickly with some love and attention. Once she’s comfortable, she’s all yours.

In her previous home, Selena was often found lounging on her cat tree or snuggling her favorite people.

She really enjoyed the company of the other cat in her previous home and should do well with other cats if given slow and proper introductions. She would be happiest in a home with older, respectful children (age 8 and older).

Visit Selena and the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

