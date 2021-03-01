PET OF THE WEEK: SPOOKY

Spooky is a 12-year-old, black and white, spayed female.

Sweet Spooky is looking for a quieter place to call home! This senior lady is such an affectionate girl and doesn’t care about much other than getting pets! She is a low key lady who enjoys spending her time relaxing and cuddling up in a warm place with her favorite people.

Spooky also has the cutest little meow and will use it to let you know when she wants more pets or snacks! She even gives kisses when she really is loving the attention. Her typical day would start with snuggles in bed with her favorite people. While you’re away, she likely will spend her time relaxing near the window or in a soft cat bed. As soon as you get home, be ready because Spooky will be looking for more love and attention!

Spooky came to us with Toni and Bandit but is not required to go home with them. She does enjoy her kitty friends and would do well in a home with other cats that are respectful and easy-going if given slow and proper introductions. Being a quieter, senior lady, Spooky would be happiest in a low key home with calm and respectful dogs and children. Any child in her new home should be 12 years or older.

If interested in Spooky or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: couleehumane.com.

