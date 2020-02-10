Pet of the week: Thumper

Thumper is a curious, spunky young man.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He really likes social interaction, and being around people. He will need to have plenty of time out of his cage to socialize. He will be truly entertaining, always on high alert, and very active and interactive.

Well-cared for rabbits can live for 10 years and sometimes longer. He is in need of a home that will always love and care for him. Thumper is not a year old yet.

Visit Thumper or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0