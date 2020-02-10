Pet of the week: Thumper
Pet of the week: Thumper

Thumper is a curious, spunky young man.

He really likes social interaction, and being around people. He will need to have plenty of time out of his cage to socialize. He will be truly entertaining, always on high alert, and very active and interactive.

Well-cared for rabbits can live for 10 years and sometimes longer. He is in need of a home that will always love and care for him. Thumper is not a year old yet.

Visit Thumper or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

