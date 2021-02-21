PET OF THE WEEK: TONI

A sweet senior kitty looking for a retirement home!

Toni is a 12-year-old, black, spayed female.

Toni is a HUGE love bug who can't get enough attention. She loves to roll around and ask for all the pets- belly rubs, chin rubs, butt scratches- they're all her favorite! She is a low key girl who is used to living in a more mellow household where she gets lots of snuggles. Toni does enjoy playing on occasion, but for the most part, this girl is content just hanging out! Her ideal home would be a quieter space with someone who loves to relax after a long day.

Toni came to us with Spooky and Bandit but is not required to go home with them. She does enjoy her kitty friends and would do well in a home with other cats that are respectful and easy-going if given slow and proper introductions. Being a quieter, senior lady, Toni would be happiest in a low key home with calm and respectful dogs and children. Any child in her new home should be 12 years or older.

If interested in Toni or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

