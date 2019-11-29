Pet of the week: Vance

Vance is shy but loving

Vance is a 6-month-old neutered male who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.

He can be a shy guy at first but loves attention from his favorite people. When he’s comfortable, he loves snuggling up on your lap and playing. He’ll even carry his little toys around in his mouth like a dog.

He spent time in foster care gaining confidence and became more and more curious and social as he got settled. While he will likely always be a timid boy in new situations, Vance adores attention and will reward you with the best purr and lots of “kneading” the instant you touch him.

We would recommend keeping him confined to one room/area at first, so he can adjust slowly and is easier to socialize with. To keep him busy while you’re away, make sure he has plenty of toys and scratching posts, and preferably a feline friend to play with. He should not live with children or rambunctious dogs.

Visit Vance or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

