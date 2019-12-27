Pet of the week: Vanya

Vanya is a 5-month-old, brown tiger with white, spayed female.

This beautiful girl can be a bit shy, but once she warms up to you, she loves to be around people.

Once comfortable, this silly girl loves to play with toys and run around.

Vanya would benefit from having a more confident feline friend in the home with her, to show her the ropes.

She should get along well with other cats if given proper, gradual introductions.

Any dogs and children in the home should be very calm and respectful, so they do not startle or chase her, and will need to be supervised around the kitten until everyone is comfortable.

Vanya would do best in a home without kids under 12 years old.

