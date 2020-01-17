Pet of the week: Willard

Willard is a 5-year-old, neutered male Plott Hound who is current on vaccinations.

He’s a happy, active and affectionate boy looking a hound-loving family.

Willard always keeps his kennel clean and seems to be house trained. He should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willard may do well with other dogs in the home. We will require a dog meet at the shelter with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good fit. Due to some resource guarding tendencies, he is looking for a home where any children are respectful of his space and are 8 years or older.

Willard is an incredibly smart and food-motivated boy who knows many commands already including “sit,” “shake” (with either paw), “lie down,” “roll over” and “speak.”

Being a hound, he tends to be more vocal than many dogs when bored.

He also likes to follow his nose, so he will need to be safely confined at all times to prevent scents from leading him astray.

Willard absolutely loves affection.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0