Pets of the week: Aro and Lizzy

Aro and Lizzy are a great pair
Aro and Lizzy are both 9 years old and must go home together.
Aro is a neutered male Doberman Pinscher and Lizzy is a spayed female Great Dane/Saint Bernard. They are an extremely sweet senior pair looking for the perfect retirement home.
They are both house trained and should do well in their new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
We are unsure how they would do with other dogs. They may do OK with another calm/older dog. We will require a meet at the shelter to make sure it’s a good match. They have lived with cats previously and did well.
These two have experienced a lot of change recently.
They are nervous and unsure about their new surroundings. They are looking for a family that understands that they may need time to adjust to a new home. They are affectionate, mellow and well behaved. They just need someone to take a chance on them.
Aro is on daily medication to control his seizures.