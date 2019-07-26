If you’re looking for an adorable new addition to your home, you found your girls.
Black Betty and Gray Lady are 10-month-old, spayed females that come off shy at first but absolutely love pets and attention when they are comfortable.
They are the best of friends and love spending their days napping and playing together.
These sweet babies would benefit living in a home with someone who will spend lots of time snuggling them and helping them adjust to their new home.
Black Betty and Gray Lady are bonded and required to be adopted together.
Keep in mind, you can adopt two cats for one adoption fee. These girls should do well with other calm, easy-going pets if given slow and proper introductions. They would prefer a quieter home with older, respectful children (teens and older).
Visit Black Betty and Gray Lady or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.