Blanche is very chatty and loves to snuggle. Like most kitties, this gorgeous girl enjoys basking in the afternoon sun. Her foster family says that she loves her stuffed toys and is a surprisingly good jumper, so she enjoys utilizing her vertical space to climb. Because of this Blanche would really appreciate having a cat tree to climb appropriately.
She is currently on a weight loss diet and has made great progress with her foster family in her weight loss journey. Blanche needs a forever family that will be dedicated to helping her maintain a healthy weight.
Blanche has all of her claws but rarely uses them. Her foster family says she has not been destructive at all with scratching and given the proper scratching materials should have no problems.
Blanche is not the biggest fan of large dogs but would probably do ok with small dogs given a proper slow introduction and adequate time to settle into her new home environment. Blanche would do best being the only cat in the household.
Blanche is a 5-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.
Johanna is described by staff and volunteers as a bouncy happy-go-lucky girl. She is social, excited for adventure and eager to learn. Like all puppies, she is looking for a family who has plenty of time to train, exercise and spoil her.
Puppies can be a lot of work so making sure you and your family have the time to dedicate is important. Puppies need a lot of exposure, socialization and housetraining guidance. With time to adjust and proper introductions, Johanna should do well in a home with both cats and dogs. She should do fine in a house with kids of all ages under parental supervision. Johanna is a 7-month-old spayed female pitbull mix.
If interested in these or any of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.
