PETS OF THE WEEK: Chandler and Para

Chandler is a shy but oh-so-sweet guy looking for a quiet home with someone who will give him a bit of time to acclimate, feel safe and bond with his new person. Once he knows you are safe he will be your constant companion.

He was house and crate trained in his previous home. He should adjust well to a new home if given time and a consistent routine.

Chandler is not a fan of sharing his person/people with other dogs so he is looking to be your one and only. Since he is fearful with new people he would prefer a home with respectful teenagers who will give him time to warm up to them and who won't startle him.

This intelligent boy already knows many commands/tricks like sit, shake, come in, spin, sit up and stay and wait. His previous family says he really enjoys learning new things and challenge/puzzle games. He is an active boy who loves to go for long walks and have play time in the yard. Once he is all tired out he enjoys snuggles on the couch and will even watch the TV. He forms a tight bond with his people and wants to be by their side as much as possible. His previous family worked from home so Chandler is not used to being left alone for long periods of time. He would love it if someone in his new family is home for most of the day.

Chandler is 2½ years old and weighs 47 pounds. Half of his adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor!

Para spent some time in a great foster home learning to love people, and she is now ready to find her forever home. She is a timid little lady and will need some initial encouragement but once she’s comfortable, her typical kitten demeanor comes pouring out. When she’s ready to show her true self she is an energetic and playful kitten that loves to explore her surroundings. If she needs a little extra inspiration to show her truly adorable personality, she can easily be won over with treats! When she is ready to show her appreciation toward you she will snuggle right up and purr away.

In Para’s foster home she spent some time with other cats which really helped her build her confidence, and she would appreciate going to a home with another feline companion, although it isn’t a requirement. Since she does still startle easy she is looking for a home with children 7 years of age or older. She may do OK with calm, respectful dogs given slow and proper introductions.

Para is a 3-month-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

During Para’s spay it was found that she had a significant heart murmur and although it hasn’t affected her health to date it is something that we would recommend any potential adopter to follow up on with their vet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0