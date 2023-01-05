PETS OF THE WEEK (copy)

Winston is a 2-year-old Labrador mix. He is a neutered male and 54 lbs.

Winston would love to curl up next to you while you work or play and thrives with routine. He has some confinement anxiety and would do best in a home where he can be out of his crate for most of the day.

Winston picks up on new commands very quickly and wants to please those around him. He does need work walking on a leash nicely as he does like to pull a bit. Winston is food and attention motivated and will happily take either as a reward for his hard work. He is curious, affectionate and enjoys belly rubs. He would love nothing more than a new best friend to adventure alongside.

Winston is looking for an active household who can provide him with mental stimulation and regular exercise. Training and practicing tricks and commands would stimulate his mind and keep him on his best behavior.

With time to adjust and proper introductions, Winston should do well in a home with another dog — preferably a dog that can match his energy and playstyle. We do not recommend Winston live with cats; his previous owner states he doesn’t like them.

We are recommending that Winston live with children 13 years of age and older.

Eureka is a beautiful girl who is searching for a family to call her own! Eureka came into the shelter while nursing her three kittens. She was placed into an amazing foster home where she raised her babies and blossomed into a wonderful companion. Now that her babies have all grown up, she is so excited to be an empty nester and to find a home of her own! Eureka loves to hang out with her favorite people and will never turn down a head scratch!

Eureka can be a very friendly and sweet girl, but is initially shy with new people, so she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 5 years of age or older who won’t chase or startle her. She may do OK with other calm, respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.

Eureka is a 1-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and is FIV/FeLV negative!