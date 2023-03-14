Franklin is a 8-year-old, neutered male, Boxer mix who is current on vaccinations. Franklin is a mellow senior boy looking for the ultimate retirement home! He came in as a stray with another large senior dog and they get along great. He does exhibit some resource guarding behaviors so he is looking for a family with respectful teenagers or older who can give him space when he needs it and can be gentle with him as e does not appreciate rough handling. Franklin has the cutest little Boxer nub tail that never stops wiggling! He is content to mostly laze around the house or sunbathe in the yard. He would love to go for regular leisurely walks to take in the smells and help him shed a few pounds. We feel that he is house trained as he always keeps his kennel clean. here at the shelter. With a consistent routine and time to adjust he shouldn’t have a problem with this in his new home. Franklin does have some masses that the vet feels are likely benign and does not recommend any treatment unless they continue to grow or cause discomfort in the future. If interested, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.

