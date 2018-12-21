Orchid and Zaki are 5-year-old, spayed females who are current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.
These girls are looking for a home that is dedicated to socializing with them and helping them gain confidence. They are both very shy and would need a quiet home where they have plenty of time to adjust to their surroundings. Once they’re comfortable, they’re extremely sweet and talkative.
They may do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions, however they may prefer to be the only pets in the home. They will need a quiet home with no children.
Visit Orchid and Zaki or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
