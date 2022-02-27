PETS OF THE WEEK: Raven and Lucky

Raven is a beautiful girl who is ready to find her perfect person. Raven does take some time to warm up but once she is comfortable with you, she absolutely loves attention. She will beg for pets when she wants your attention by rubbing up against your leg and loves head scratches in particular. She also adores being brushed which will help ensure her gorgeous coat stays healthy. She would enjoy a home where she has lots of soft spots to sleep the day away, as well as a few spaces to call her own when she is in her more independent moods.

Since Raven can be a bit more independent and appreciates her own time she is looking for a more low-key home with respectful children at least 7 years of age or older. She may do ok with other calm, respectful pets given slow and proper introductions.

Raven is a 5 year old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped!

Lucky is a handsome, brindle-boy can’t wait to bust out of the shelter and play in a yard of his very own. He will happily return all of the love he gets with kisses and snuggles! Lucky is a long-legged, goofy and active young boy looking for an equally active owner who has plenty of time to dedicate to his daily exercise and training. He seems to be mostly house trained and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Lucky is still working on his manners and is hoping you can help him learn how to be his very best self! He can be mouthy when excited and likes to jump up on people to greet them. With consistent training and positive reinforcement (he is very food motivated!) he should learn quickly! He would do best in a home with dog-savvy teens and older who can also participate in his training. He would likely do well in a home with another active dog to help wear him out.

Lucky is 1 year old and weighs 68 pounds.

