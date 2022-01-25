PETS OF THE WEEK: River and Sweeney Todd

River is a very affectionate, intelligent and active young girl looking for a family where someone is home most of the time. She was house trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. We feel that River would likely do well with respectful children 7 years and older. She is not of a fan of other dogs and is looking to be your one and only. She has lived with cats previously and did well but does like to play with them so dog savvy cats in the home would be best.

River is a wonderful girl who aims to please, is treat motivated and already knows several commands including “sit” “lay down” and “shake.” She seems to love all people and does not appreciate being alone. River has separation anxiety and needs to be in a sturdy crate when left alone to keep her safe and out of mischief. She is hoping to find a family who is home most of the time so that she doesn’t have to spend long periods of time by herself. She is currently on a medication taken once daily to help with her anxiety. She loves to go for hikes and would make a great running partner! She would love a big fenced in yard where she can run and play with her favorite toys, squeaky stuffies!

River does have a large old scar along her back. It does not cause her any issues but the fur will not grow back.

Sweeney Todd is experiencing an extended stay! In hopes of helping him find his forever home sooner his adoption fee has been reduced by 50% to just $50!

Sweeney Todd is a handsome young kitten looking for a place to call home! When Sweeney Todd first arrived, with his three siblings, they were pretty unsure. Needing some extra love and care, they went into a wonderful foster home where they are loving life! His foster mom says Sweeney Todd loves to play and be on the go! He is a typical kitten — very adventurous and loves to explore. Sweeney Todd would make a great addition to an active household where he has tons of toys to chase and people to pet him once he tuckers out!

Sweeney Todd should do well with other cats and kittens. He should do well with respectful children. He is a 5½-month-old neutered male, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

