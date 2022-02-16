PETS OF THE WEEK: Ruby and Dandy

Ruby is an incredibly affectionate 6 year old American Bulldog mix looking for a quiet home environment where she can soak up all the love that she deserves!

She was house trained in her previous home and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.

Ruby is not fond of other dogs so she is looking to be your one and only. Because of her nervousness around new people she would do best in a quiet adult only home. She may also do well with very respectful and calm teenagers.

This sweet and chunky girl is so smart and already knows many commands like “sit”, “lay down”, “shake”, and “roll over.” She can be very shy with new people but warms up with some sweet talking and treats. Once she knows you are friendly she cannot get enough attention! This girl is a top notch snuggler and would let you rub her belly for hours! She will return the favor with lots of kisses!

Dandy is the handsomest of guys and a very sweet man once you get to know him. He follows his favorite people around begging for pets and attention. Once he gets all his lovin’ in he is perfectly content curling up in a ball on a nice soft bed or blanket. He enjoys playing with toys occasionally and his favorite past time is hopping in a window to do some bird watching.

In Dandy’s previous home he valued having his people all to himself and didn’t get along with his dog companion; and he doesn’t seem to appreciate the other cats at the shelter. Since he does best in a calmer environment and startles easy he is also looking for an adult-only home.

Dandy has had a previous urinary blockage and to prevent any possible issues in the future he will need to remain on a Urinary Care diet for the rest of his life. Because of this he is looking for an Exceptional Owner and his adoption fee has been reduced by 50% to just $30. Dandy is a 1 year 9 month old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0