Tabby is a social butterfly who is ready and waiting for her forever family to find her. She is a lovable lady who enjoys pets, especially head scratches, and cuddles from just about anyone. When she’s really happy she will roll around purring like a big baby. She is an excellent biscuit maker when she is super comfy. She enjoys catnapping in a cozy bed, birdwatching in a window and observing the day’s activities while sitting in a high spot such as a shelf or cat tree. She does like to explore and can be a curious kitty from time to time. Once everything is all checked out, she settles back in contentedly to laze around near her humans.
Tabby is very sweet but does still appreciate her independence at times and is looking for a bit of a quieter home with respectful children at least 5 years of age or older. She may do OK with other calm and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions. Tabby is about 6½ years old and is a spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.
People are also reading…
- Steve Cahalan: Mini Boba & Deli opens; Five Guys is coming April 17 to Onalaska
- McFarland girls basketball star becomes 2nd from area to choose Big Ten power
- Theft investigation leads to drug bust in Onalaska
- La Farge woman dies after motorcycle collides with Amish buggy Sunday in Vernon County
- New Driftless Center aquarium lets visitors 'look at the underside of the Mississippi River'
- Why Wisconsin's new men's hockey staff member passed up a head coaching job
- Meet Thomas Heiberger, Wisconsin football's newest commit of its 2024 class
- Viroqua man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
- 7 things we've learned about Wisconsin football through 7 spring practices
- These new Wisconsin men's hockey players add to the pipeline from Mankato to Madison
- Wisconsin plant closures prompt Sen. Tammy Baldwin to seek FTC probe of Energizer's Rayovac acquisition
- Complaint: La Crosse man blackmailed teen into sending nude photos
- Support floods in Sunday after 2 police officers killed in traffic stop shootout in Cameron
- This former Wisconsin men's basketball standout's high school coaching gig ends abruptly
- Killer of Wisconsin police officers had warrant, history of domestic abuse, authorities say
Snowflake is a big ol’ lovable fluffball with a heart of pure gold and a smile to match. He enjoys being outside a lot and would love to explore the outdoors with his humans. When he’s not adventuring, he loves to flop over for some belly rubs. He is also partial to carry a chew around in his mouth until he can find the perfect spot to lay down and chomp away.
Snowflake was housetrained in his previous home and does well with keeping his kennel clean here at the shelter. He is looking for a family that can provide a consistent potty routine in his new home.
Snowflake used to live with an 8-year-old child in his previous home and did great. He was also exposed to younger kiddos and did well also. Snowflake should do well in a home with kids of all ages given parental supervision/guidance. Sometimes he doesn’t realize how big he is and can accidentally knock younger kids over.
We don’t have much information on if Snowflake lived with cats in the past but just based off what we see here at the shelter we believe he would do OK in a home with feline friends given a proper introduction.
We also feel that with proper introductions, Snowflake should do well in a home with another canine companion.
Because of his breed, we do ask that an adopter do research on the breed or have breed experience with guarding livestock dogs.
Snowflake is a 1-year-old male-neutered Akbash and he weighs 79 pounds.
If interested in these or any of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!