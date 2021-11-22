PETS OF THE WEEK: Zara and Barthalomeow

Zara is a beautiful, sweet dog with a happy smile! Zara was quite nervous when she first arrived and is unsure around new people, but really just needs a minute to get comfortable! Once she sees a familiar face, she lights up and is the most affectionate, goofy girl. It's impossible not to love her! Zara was mainly housetrained in her previous home but like many dogs has accidents when left alone too long. She should do well in a new home, given time to adjust to a consistent routine.

Zara has lived with other dogs her size and bigger, but per her previous owner does not do well with smaller dogs. She has lived with cats and should do fine given proper introductions. Zara can be timid around new people and might be startled with sudden movements initially. We feel she would be happiest in a home with children at least 8 years and older. Zara is a sweet and snuggly girl who would love to find a home with someone who is willing to give her time to come out of her shell and show what a genuinely good girl she is! Zara is a 2 year old spayed female. She is 45 lbs.

Barthalomeow is a handsome dark chocolate kitty with a heart of gold! He takes a bit longer to warm up than some, but once he does, he is the sweetest boy. Barthalomeow loves pets and attention and will come right up to you for snuggles. He was said to be a playful guy who will lazily bat at his toys or gaze out the window to pass time. You can most often find Barthalomeow curled up in a soft spot, taking a cat nap. He would make a great addition to a low key household.

Barthalomeow has lived with other cats in the past and did well. He may do okay with calm, respectful dogs and children but does seem to prefer a quiet environment to call home. He would prefer a home with children 7 years or older.

Barthalomeow is a 6 year old neutered male. He is microchipped and current on vaccinations!

