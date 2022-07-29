PETS OF THE WEEK

Jimothy is a 1-year-old German Shepherd Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped and weighs 68 pounds.

Jimothy is an active young guy looking for an equally active owner to go on adventures with! He seems to be house trained as he always keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter. We highly recommend utilizing a crate at first when leaving a new dog alone at home until their habits are better known.

Jimothy may be able to live in a home with another dog if given a proper introduction. We will require a dog meet here at the shelter with any resident dogs to see if they are a good match.

He is a strong boy who needs some training when it comes to manners. He likes to jump up on people to say hi and can pull quite a bit on leash. Any dog adopted from CRHS qualifies for a free training course with our dog trainer!

Jimothy is a bit on the stubborn side and doesn't appreciate restraint. He will need an owner who can provide consistent leadership, training, socialization, and exercise. He is looking for a home where any children are 13 or older, are respectful, dog savvy and can help participate in his training. This handsome boy is a goofball who loves to play and get the zoomies outside in the yard! He's looking for a family that can take him for long walks or hikes and has plenty of time to play with him! He may even make a good running partner!

Cutie Pie is an aptly named sweet old man who enjoys the simple things in life. He loves gentle pets and attention from everyone and is always ready to greet his favorite people. Although he is pretty mellow, he is also quite curious and enjoys jumping from spot to spot as to not miss a single thing that is going on around him. Like most distinguished, wise old men he appreciates his alone time. Cutie Pie is looking for a home where he can receive the best of both worlds - love and attention when he wants it, as well as several cozy spots in the house where he can enjoy his peace and quiet.

Since Cutie Pie is a quiet soul who often enjoys his solitude, he is looking for a calmer home where any children are respectful and at least 7 years of age. He is known to have lived with other cats and even a dog in his previous home. He loves snuggling with his kitty roommates here at the shelter, so he should do great with other pets given slow and proper introductions.

Cutie Pie is a 10-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FeLV negative!