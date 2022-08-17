PETS OF THE WEEK

Pipsy is a sweet but timid middle-aged girl looking for a quiet home where she can settle in and feel safe with her favorite person. She is approximately 7 years old and is a perfect medium size at 32 pounds. This sweet peanut came to us as a stray, so we unfortunately don’t know anything about her past. She was very nervous when she first arrived but is slowly adjusting to her new surroundings. She would love to bust out of the busy shelter and be snuggled up on the couch with you though! She seems to be house trained as she always keeps her kennel clean here. We highly recommend starting off with a crate when leaving her alone until her habits are better known.

Pipsy would likely do fine with other low-key and respectful dogs in the home if given a proper introduction. Because she is very unsure with new people and can be head-shy, she is looking for a home where everyone is 16 years or older. Pipsy is a great girl who will thrive in a home with a patient owner who can provide lots of love, positive reinforcement and snuggles! You won’t be able to resist her goofy underbite, especially when her lip gets caught on her tooth! She is a Terrier and Labrador mix who is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Jedi is a handsome boy who is looking for a loving, low-key home to match his low-key lifestyle. He lived with another cat and a dog in his previous home and did well. He should do well in a new home with other pets with proper introductions if they are also relaxed and respectful.

Jedi is an independent guy who sometimes appreciates alone time. He would prefer a home with older respectful children who won’t chase or startle him (8 years and up). He can also be very affectionate when he is in the mood and will let you know when he needs love with his sweet meows!

Jedi can be very unsure at first when moving environments. He will need a loving and patient family who is will to give him time to adjust and feel safe in his new home. He’ll let you know when he’s feeling more comfortable and is ready to have the run of the house!

Jedi occasionally loves to play and will bat around toy mice or roll around in some catnip! Most of the time, he’s all about lounging in the comfy spots such as his favorite at the top of the cat tree! Jedi is 9 years old and microchipped. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines.