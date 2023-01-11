PETS OF THE WEEK

Bailey is 68 pounds of affection and fun! She loves to run around outside and play with toys of any kind. Her favorite way to wind down is with some cuddle time with her favorite people. Like most dogs, Bailey would benefit from a home with a routine and some basic training.

Bailey lived with kids of all ages but wasn’t fond of the younger kiddos in her previous home. Because she doesn’t appreciate younger children and sometimes doesn’t know her size, we recommend she live with kids 8 years and older.

Bailey’s previous family said she was housetrained and had access to a doggy door. She is looking for a family to provide her with a consistent potty routine in her new home.

Bailey did live with cats and a dog in her previous home. With slow introductions, she should do well in a home with a cat. Bailey can be shy at first when meeting new dogs. A dog meet with a resident dog isn’t required but recommended.

Bailey is looking for a household that can provide her with regular physical exercise as well as mental stimuli to keep her healthy and happy. She is a strong girl who needs a strong owner to work on proper leash walking. She needs to know what’s going on around her and loves to supervise her surroundings from the back yard or on the couch looking out a window.

She is a 2-year-old, female-spayed, German Shepherd/German Shorthaired Pointer Mix.

Alba is a sweet older lady who is ready to find a loving home where she can spend her golden years with her forever family. She loves pets and snuggles from everyone and always cheerfully greets us each morning with a delightful chirp. Even though she is an older gal, she still has lots of energy and curiosity and she always has to be the first to check out what is going on. When she’s done exploring for the day she loves simply snuggling up with her favorite person and cat-napping her troubles away.

Alba is such docile sweetheart that she should do great in any home including those with children of any age, as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.

Alba is a 7-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped!