PETS OF THE WEEK

Sugar Plum is a gorgeous guy looking for a quiet home where he can continue to build his confidence. He does enjoy gentle pets—and absolutely LOVES having his head or ears scratched! He isn’t a fan of being held or picked up but with some time he will make an excellent couch buddy. He is looking for a home that can provide him with lots of safe, comfy spaces that he can curl up in while he acclimates to a new home—as well as lots of love and patience.

Sugar Plum previously lived in a home with several other cats and lives in a communal living space with other cats here at the shelter. He does much better when he has another confident cat around so he is required to go to a home with another cat. He may do ok with calm, respectful dogs in the home with slow and proper introductions. Because he does startle easily and appreciates his alone time, he is looking for a home with respectful children at least 10 years of age or older.

Sugar Plum is a 3-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative!

Nemo is a 1½ year old Labrador Mix who weighs 68 pounds. He is looking for an active owner who is up for a lot of adventures! He was house trained and crate trained in his previous home. Since he is still a young pup who may chew on things he not supposed to it would be best to continue with his crating when left unsupervised until he is more mature and trained.

Nemo enjoys playing with other big dogs who also like to play rough. Because he is very strong and can be mouthy at times, he is looking for a home where everyone is 16 years or up and able to participate in his training.

Nemo is a big goofy guy who deserves a dedicated family who has time to provide him with plenty of physical and mental exercise as well as lots of training to help him become the best dog he can be! He’s a big ol’ brute who doesn’t quite understand his size. He has a lot of potential and we know his perfect fit is out there! He would love a big yard to run and play in and to go on many adventures with his favorite people!

If you are interested in adopting Nemo or Sugar Plum, please start by filling out an application available on our website and email it to us.