PETS OF THE WEEK

Aleksandra is a gorgeous girl who can't wait to find her special someone! She is a sweet lady who loves pets and snuggles from pretty much everyone that she meets. She also still has lots of energy and is quite the curious cat who loves playing with just about anything she can find. Aleksandra is such a loving and social girl that she should do great in just about any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions. Aleksandra is a 1-year-old female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped!

Baby is a wonderfully sweet girl who came to us in rough condition. Due to her allergies she was missing most of her fur and her skin was very red and itchy! With a little TLC and time to heal, Baby is looking and feeling great! Her fur is almost entirely grown back and her skin condition has improved leaps and bounds! Due to her allergies, it is very important that she stays on a prescription diet to keep her feeling healthy. She also has chronic dry-eye that requires her to have ointment put in them a couple times a day.

Baby lived in a home with another dog and got along very well. She does sometimes guard her food and toys from other dogs and will let them know to back off. She hasn't had any experience with kids and does tend to be shy in new situations so she would prefer a home with slightly older, respectful children (7 years and up).

This affectionate and playful girl can't wait to finder her forever family! She would love a big yard to run and play in. She LOVES tennis balls and is hoping you're willing to throw a few for her!

Baby is a quiet girl who is house trained and crate trained. She knows several commands such as “sit", “lay down", “shake", “hugs", and “kisses!" Her favorite snacks include bacon flavored dog treats and cucumbers! This Pit Bull Terrier mix is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccines.