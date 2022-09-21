PETS OF THE WEEK

Vina is our resident superstar. To help her find her forever home, her adoption fee is waived!

Vina is a shy girl who is looking for a quiet home where she can relax her days away. She will need a bit of time to warm up in a new environment but once you've earned her trust, she appreciates polite company and soft, gentle pets. She is looking for the right family to help her come out of her shell at her own pace. Once she’s comfortable, Vina loves seeking out the purrfect lounging spot, then lazily watching her people come and go.

Vina appreciates her independence so she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 5 years of age or older who won't chase or startle her. She may do ok with other respectful pets in the home with slow and proper introductions.

Vina is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

Remington is big loveable, loyal and active boy looking for a loving forever family to devote himself to! He previously lived with older children and was very bonded to the teenage son in the home. Because he isn't always aware of his large size and appreciates his space when he has his items (chews/toys) he would do best staying in a home with older and respectful children (10 years and up).

Remington was house trained and crate trained in his previous home. He should adjust well to a new home if given time and a consistent routine. He does get along with other dogs if they approach in a friendly manner. He is a loyal and protective boy when it comes to his people so he does not appreciate being rushed by other dogs. He is looking for a cat-free home.

Remi is an amazing boy who was very loved by his previous family! He loves to sleep with his favorite people and watch over them. Sometimes he still thinks he's a tiny puppy and will try to sleep on top of them! Remi is an active young guy who will need plenty of daily mental and physical exercise to remain a happy, healthy and well behaved pup! He would love a big yard to run around and play in.

Remington is 3 years old and weighs 68 pounds.