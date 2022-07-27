PETS OF THE WEEK (

Pesos and Rouble are bonded, so they are required to go home together.

Pesos is a timid little man at first, but once he warms up, he is oh so sweet! He absolutely adores gentle pets and will even roll right into your arms while letting out the sweetest of purrs! Pesos will need some time to adjust to a new home and lots of love, patience, and reassurance but the wait will be worth it- this sweet little guy will most definitely become the apple of his person’s eye. Once he’s comfortable in his environment he not only turns into a sweet little snuggle bug, but he also becomes quite active and energetic and LOVES to play with pretty much any type of toy he can get his little paws on.

Rouble is truly a sweet ‘kitten’ at heart and can’t wait to find her perfect home. She is a bit shy at first but once she warms up, she adores pets—especially head rubs and ear scratches—from everyone. She will even come to you and ask for your attention by rubbing all over you. Like her brother, once Rouble is comfortable in her surroundings she turns into a VERY active and playful lady who loves batting around her toys- wand toys are her favorite!

Since Pesos and Rouble are a bit on the shy side and startle easily, they are looking for a calmer home with children at least 5 years of age or older. They may do ok with calm, respectful dogs as well given slow and proper introductions.

Pesos is a 2-year-old neutered male and Rouble is a 3-year-old spayed female. They are current on vaccinations and microchipped!