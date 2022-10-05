PETS OF THE WEEK

Lita is a sweet and loving 3-year-old torbie girl with the prettiest markings! She loves to get pets and chin scratches from her people. Lita would likely do well in a home with other pets and children if given proper slow introductions. Ask a caregiver about how to go about setting everyone up for success!

Here’s what Lita’s foster mom has to say about her: "Lita is sometimes a shy girl - when strangers come she will hide, but when she gets to know someone she is more friendly. She loves to lay on shoes! She will lay on top of my shoes and my guests' shoes. Lita isn't much of a lap person. At night when I go to bed, she likes to come into my bed and she will lay her head on my head or next to my head and purr. She is adventurous - likes to explore. Also likes to watch out the window. I've attached one photo of her on my shoes, and will send another one shortly. She comes to the door to greet me when I come home."

Lita is FIV+ and is therefore more prone to Upper Respiratory Infections. She is spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped and is FeLV negative.

Hobbes is a gorgeous blue pittie mix with the squishiest face who is ready to find himself a loving family of his very own. Someone he can go on long walks with, play with toys in the yard with and snuggle up on the couch for movie night with!

Hobbes was found as a stray so we unfortunately do not know a ton about him yet. He does a good job keeping his kennel clean here at the shelter as long as he is let out regularly. We highly recommend utilizing a crate when bringing home a new dog for those times when they are left unsupervised.

Hobbes is typically on the calmer side and enjoys going for leisurely walks or hikes and exploring all the good smells in the yard.

Since we are unsure if he has been exposed to children in the past we recommend that he live with older respectful children 7 years and up.

He seems to be selective with his dog friends so we will require a dog meet with any resident dogs in his future home. He may do okay with a calmer female companion. He's a bit too excited about cats at this point so a home with out cats would be best.

Most of all, Hobbes wants to snuggle up with his favorite people and enjoy all of life's simple pleasures! Hobbes is 1 year old and weighs 43 pounds.