PETS OF THE WEEK

Gotti is a 9-month-old handsome blue-brindle puppy looking for an active family to call his own!

Gotti is a very friendly guy who loves to make new friends! He needs to work on not jumping up on people (he's just so excited to meet everyone!) He lived with cats in his previous home and did very well. We do suggest that any cats in his new home are dog-savvy, as he can be a pretty bouncy puppy. He can be selective with his dog friends so if there are any resident dogs, he will need to meet them first to make sure they are a good match. Gotti would do best in a home with respectful teenagers and older.

Gotti is doing well with being housetrained and was previously crate trained in a previous home. He will need a consistent potty routine in his new home to help him be successful. This sweet guy is a typical active puppy who will need plenty of daily exercise to keep him happy, healthy and on his best behavior. He loves to go for long hikes, play tug of war and fetch balls in the yard. He's a great snuggler and kisser too once he's worn himself out!

Because Gotti does have some behaviors he needs to work on (jumping and mouthiness) we are requiring that he have (3) one-on-one consultations with our dog trainer- one prior to adoption and two after adoption. Group class may be too over-stimulating for him. There will be a $100 training deposit for this. Once the last consultation is complete, the deposit will be reimbursed.

Mister Spalding is a spunky and loveable older gentleman with plenty of pep left in his step. He is a big boy who curious for his age– he loves to patrol and explore! He does enjoy pets and attention from his favorite people but he also appreciates his alone time as well. He is looking for a home where he can relax his days away in and maybe a window or high spot where he can simply observe his surroundings.

Mister Spalding isn't afraid to let it be known when he wants to be left alone and can overstimulate easily. He is looking for a calm, quiet home without children under 10 years of age. He may do ok with other pets in the home given proper introductions. Mister Spalding is on a Urinary S/O prescription diet that he will likely need to remain on for the rest of his life due to previous health concerns.

Mister Spalding is an 11 1/2 year old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee has been sponsored by an generous donor!