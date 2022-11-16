PETS OF THE WEEK

Ribbit is ready for action and adventure! He is a 4-year-old, male (soon to be neutered) Pitbull mix.

Ribbit came to us as a stray so we don’t know much about his past. We do know that Ribbit is an energetic guy who would love an active family. Hiking, running, walking ... you name the activity, he could learn to love it! While he is high-energy, he also has an affectionate side. He enjoys belly rubs, cuddles and kisses!

Ribbit is looking for someone who can give him a consistent potty routine in his new home to help him with housetraining.

Ribbit is a gentle and loving guy. With parental guidance, he should do well in a home with children of any age. We are unsure how he would do around cats. Ribbit may do well in a home with another dog. A dog meet is required here at the shelter prior to adoption with a resident dog.

If you are looking for a good snuggle buddy, Bede is your guy. He needs time to warm up to new faces, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll show his love through hugs, kisses and all of the snuggles. He loves to be in the same room as his favorite people and will even sit on your shoulder while you watch your favorite show! Keep in mind, Bede is still a kitten, so he loves to play. Wand toys are his favorite. He also enjoys zooming around the house with his cat friends in foster care.

Bede can be skittish at times and will greatly benefit from being kept in one bedroom when you first bring him home, so he doesn’t get overwhelmed by everything at once. Food and pets are the way to his heart.

Due to his initial shyness, he is required to live in a calmer home with kids 7 and up. He is also required to go to a home with another cat who can show him the ropes of things and keep him company while you’re away as he does much better with a feline friend around.

Bede is a 4-month-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.