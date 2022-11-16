Ribbit is ready for action and adventure! He is a 4-year-old, male (soon to be neutered) Pitbull mix.
Ribbit came to us as a stray so we don’t know much about his past. We do know that Ribbit is an energetic guy who would love an active family. Hiking, running, walking ... you name the activity, he could learn to love it! While he is high-energy, he also has an affectionate side. He enjoys belly rubs, cuddles and kisses!
Ribbit is looking for someone who can give him a consistent potty routine in his new home to help him with housetraining.
Ribbit is a gentle and loving guy. With parental guidance, he should do well in a home with children of any age. We are unsure how he would do around cats. Ribbit may do well in a home with another dog. A dog meet is required here at the shelter prior to adoption with a resident dog.
People are also reading…
If you are looking for a good snuggle buddy, Bede is your guy. He needs time to warm up to new faces, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll show his love through hugs, kisses and all of the snuggles. He loves to be in the same room as his favorite people and will even sit on your shoulder while you watch your favorite show! Keep in mind, Bede is still a kitten, so he loves to play. Wand toys are his favorite. He also enjoys zooming around the house with his cat friends in foster care.
Bede can be skittish at times and will greatly benefit from being kept in one bedroom when you first bring him home, so he doesn’t get overwhelmed by everything at once. Food and pets are the way to his heart.
Due to his initial shyness, he is required to live in a calmer home with kids 7 and up. He is also required to go to a home with another cat who can show him the ropes of things and keep him company while you’re away as he does much better with a feline friend around.
Bede is a 4-month-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped.
COLLECTION: Recent Pets of the Week
PET OF THE WEEK: Riley
Riley is a 5-year-old, spayed female, Lab/Pit Bull Mix who is current on vaccinations.
Riley is a beautiful girl with the softest coat looking for her forever family who will love her unconditionally!
She is house trained and should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Riley is selective with other dogs so we will require a dog meet to make sure they are a good match. A lower key submissive dog would be best. She can be nervous at first with new situations so she would do best in a home with respectful children 8 years and older.
She is a pretty low key girl who would love to go for daily walks or hikes (she has wonderful leash manners) but doesn't require an excessive amount of exercise. She really just wants to be in your company. She is a great cuddler and enjoys belly rubs once she feels comfortable. In a new environment Riley is initially anxious. Her adopter will need to give her time to adjust to such a big life change. Once she knows she is home forever she will feel much more content.
If interested in Riley contact the Coulee Region Humane Society at www.couleehumane.com
PHOTOS: All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
All Paws Pet Wash Chippewa Falls
PET OF THE WEEK: FRANKLIN
Franklin is a 8-year-old, neutered male, Boxer mix who is current on vaccinations. Franklin is a mellow senior boy looking for the ultimate retirement home! He came in as a stray with another large senior dog and they get along great. He does exhibit some resource guarding behaviors so he is looking for a family with respectful teenagers or older who can give him space when he needs it and can be gentle with him as e does not appreciate rough handling. Franklin has the cutest little Boxer nub tail that never stops wiggling! He is content to mostly laze around the house or sunbathe in the yard. He would love to go for regular leisurely walks to take in the smells and help him shed a few pounds. We feel that he is house trained as he always keeps his kennel clean. here at the shelter. With a consistent routine and time to adjust he shouldn’t have a problem with this in his new home. Franklin does have some masses that the vet feels are likely benign and does not recommend any treatment unless they continue to grow or cause discomfort in the future. If interested, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.
Franklin is a 8-year-old, neutered male, Boxer mix who is current on vaccinations.
Franklin is a mellow senior boy looking for the ultimate retirement home! He came in as a stray with another large senior dog and they get along great.
He does exhibit some resource guarding behaviors so he is looking for a family with respectful teenagers or older who can give him space when he needs it and can be gentle with him as e does not appreciate rough handling.
Franklin has the cutest little Boxer nub tail that never stops wiggling! He is content to mostly laze around the house or sunbathe in the yard. He would love to go for regular leisurely walks to take in the smells and help him shed a few pounds.
We feel that he is house trained as he always keeps his kennel clean here at the shelter. With a consistent routine and time to adjust he shouldn’t have a problem with this in his new home.
Franklin does have some masses that the vet feels are likely benign and does not recommend any treatment unless they continue to grow or cause discomfort in the future.
If interested in Franklin or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.
PET OF THE WEEK: CALLIE
Callie is a 12.5-year-old, tortie with white, spayed female.
A sweet, low key senior lady who would love to come home with you! Callie is a beautiful girl who enjoys spending most of her time lounging about and relaxing. She is on the shy side and will need some time to adjust to her new home, but once she’s comfortable she adores attention!
She would love living in a home where she can get all the pets, have plenty of spaces to curl up for a cat nap and lots of soft beds to stretch out on.
Callie is a mellow kitty who would appreciate a quieter space with someone who has nothing but love (and snacks) to offer! If that could be you, apply for Ms. Callie today!
Callie has lived with several other cats and has always done great with them. Because she is a quieter kitty, she would be happiest in a low key home without high energy dogs or young children that might startle or chase her.
Any child in her new home should be 9 years or older.
If interested in Callie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.
PET OF THE WEEK: Manny
Meet Manny! This sweet boy has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite with his affectionate, loving personality! Manny is a 2-year-old, black, neutered male.
Manny can be a bit unsure around new people, but once he’s comfortable with you, he can’t get enough pets and attention! He is SUCH a lover and although he might not jump right up in your lap, he loves to be near you and will lay down and roll around asking for pets all day. Manny does get his little energy bursts on occasion, but for the most part, this lover just wants all the snuggles! He would make a great companion for someone who loves to come home and cuddle up with their best friend after a long days work!
Manny should do well with other pets if given slow and proper introductions. Because he can be timid around new people, Manny would adjust best to a house with children 8 years or older.
PET OF THE WEEK: Thor
Thor is a 10-year-old, neutered male, Labrador mix who is current on vaccinations.
Thor is an very sweet and gentle senior boy looking for a wonderful loving retirement home.
We don’t have a lot of history on this incredible boy but we do know that he lived with another (small) dog as well as a cat. We feel he would fit in well with almost any family with kids of any age as long as there is parental supervision and guidance.
He seems to be house trained but will have accidents if left for too long. Senior dogs do need to be let out more frequently.
Thor’s favorite activities include sun bathing, leisurely walks to take in all the good smells, and most of all spending quality time with his favorite people! We do feel that Thor has very limited hearing so he should be safely confined at all times by leash or fence.
Thor is currently being treated for a bad ear infection. He will need a recheck with our vet to see if any further treatment is needed. In the meantime he is available for Foster-To-Adopt! You won’t regret bringing this affectionate and easy going boy into your family! A strict diet and daily walks are a must, to help get Thor down to a healthier weight.
PET OF THE WEEK: LUCY
Lucy is a 1.5-year-old, gray and white, spayed female, who is also our Resident Superstar meaning her adoption fee is waived!
Lucy knows she’s beautiful, you don’t have to tell her twice! Lucy is a young kitty who is very active and loves to chase her toys around! Lucy is more of an independent lady but when she wants attention, she’ll be sure to let you know by rubbing all over you and “chirping”. When she’s really comfortable with you, she especially enjoys pets and scratches and might even lay down with you while you watch TV. Lucy can be a bit spicy at times but with the proper toys and energy outlets, this lady will make a great companion!
Lucy hasn’t had exposure to other animals and may prefer to be the only pet but may also do okay with another respectful pet if given slow and proper introductions. Because she does enjoy her space at times, she would do best in a home with slightly older, respectful children.
If interested in Lucy, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.
PETS OF THE WEEK: Dresden & Dryden
Dresden & Dryden are both 3-years-old, black, neutered males who are bonded.
Get ready to fall in love! Dresden and Dryden are the best of friends and have wonderful personalities! These boys are on the shy side when you first meet them, but with some love and attention, they’ll be your BFFs in no time.
Dresden and Dryden are currently living in an office here at CRHS and can often be found lounging about next to the staff while they work. Dresden is slightly more reserved initially but is the sweetest boy EVER once he’s comfortable! He loves pets and will rub all over you and roll around to ask for more. Dryden is more active and loves to show his brother where the best toys are kept. These boys make the best pair- we promise you’ll love them as much as we do!
Dresden and Dryden are living with other cats in the office here and do very well. Because they are a bit timid, they would do best in a home with respectful dogs and children that won’t startle or chase them. Any child in their new home should be 9 years or older.
If interested in Dresden & Dryden, or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application at
Pet of the week: Philip
Phillip is a 9-month-old, black, neutered male.
Phillip is an adorable guy who has spent a few months in foster care gaining confidence. This sweet boy was very shy when he arrived but has made great strides in adapting to indoor life.
He tends to be a talkative guy, and while he may need extra time to get to know you, he has the LOUDEST purr and loves to rub up on anything possible once he’s comfortable. Phillip loves playing! Sparkly balls are his favorite, but he doesn’t discriminate too much. He usually likes playing by himself, so he would love a confident, kitty friend who can play with him and help him further adapt to a loving human’s touch. He is still getting used to being picked up, but once you put him in your lap, he loves to be petted and stroked. A canned food “bribe” goes a long way in helping Phillip adjust to new people and situations. Having a hide-away spot where he can feel safe and cozy when he wants to is a must as well.
Phillip loves other cats and is required to go home or be adopted with one. He would do best in a low-energy, calm home with docile dogs and confident cats to help show him the ropes. Due to his shyness, it is not recommended for him to be declawed nor in a home with children.
If interested in Phillip or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application at www.couleehumane.com.
PET OF THE WEEK: CORA
Beautiful Cora is looking for a low key home to match her calm, sweet demeanor.
Cora came to CRHS from another shelter where she was found as a stray. She is a shy lady and will need time to adjust to her new home, but once she's comfortable, she loves pets (especially butt and chin rubs!). Cora will even drool when you pet her in just the right spot. She is still young and when she's opened up more, she might even chase her toys around and play.
Cora is bonded with her friend Samson (who is also FIV+) and they are required to go home together. They are our Resident Superstars. In order to help them find their furr-ever homes, their adoption fee has been waived!
She is a timid lady and would do best in a calm, quiet home without high energy dogs and young children. Any child in her new home should be 13 years or older.
PET OF THE WEEK: Odie:
Odie is a 5-year-old, white with brown, spayed female.
How could you not love Odie?! We know we do! This adorable lady has spent the last several weeks in our care recovering from a tail amputation. She has been thriving and is now all ready for her fur-ever home! Odie is living in an office here and is loving life. She spends most of her time sitting by the window, taking cat naps on the chairs or asking for pets! This beautiful lady loves attention and will knead her paws and purr sooo loud while you pet her. She is a staff favorite here with her social personality- she greets everyone she meets right away and will make you love her instantly! Odie would be a great fit for just about anybody!
Odie has done well with other calm cats here at the shelter after slow and proper introductions. She lived with a black lab and enjoyed his company and she has also been around children of all ages and does great.
If interested any animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website: www.couleehumane.com.
PET OF THE WEEK: IDAHO
Idaho is a 10-year-old or older, black and white, neutered male.
Idaho is a senior kitty looking for a low key place to call home! He is used to living in a quieter household where he can spend his time relaxing and soaking up all the pets from his favorite people. Idaho has spent time in foster care getting some extra socialization and gaining confidence. His foster mom says he is still a shy guy and will need time to adjust to his new home but has come such a long way! Now that he’s comfortable, he loves to be pet! He will even come up and head butt his foster mom to let her know when he’s in the mood for more love.
Although he is mostly low key. he does get little bursts of energy and will chase and pounce on his toys. He especially loves feather toys! Idaho would make a great companion for someone who enjoys coming home to relax with a book after a long day.
Idaho has been around other cats and respectful dogs in his foster home and loves them! He would make a great addition to a house with other mellow pets if given proper introductions. Because he is a shy guy, any child in his new home should be at least 13 years or older.
If interested in Ribbit, Bede or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society, fill out an application on our website www.couleehumane.com.