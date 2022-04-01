PETS OF THE WEEK:

Finch came in initially as a terrified kitten and has spent months in a wonderful foster home learning to love people. This little guy will now seek out attention and absolutely loves chin scratches! He might take some time to warm up to new people, but once he does he will be your best friend. Finch really started to come out of his shell when introduced to the other cats as well as the larger, calm dogs. To help with his confidence and ease his transition into a new home, he’s required to go to a home with another cat or dog companion. Keep in mind slow and proper introductions are still a must.

He would do best in a home with calmer children 7 years and up; he is not a declaw candidate due to his initial shyness. Finch is a 9-month-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

Finch unfortunately sustained an accidental eye injury in early February; despite immediate treatment, his eye did not recover and needed to be removed. This sweet guy definitely hasn’t let it slow him down or dampen his spirit, though! His healing is well underway now and he’s ready to start looking for his fur-ever home again. His cute, winky face and adorable personality are sure to win you over!

Malcolm is an active, playful and goofy cattle dog mix who would love an adventure buddy! His favorite activities include tug, fetch and getting affection from his humans. He is house trained, knows basic commands and enjoys the company of other dogs. He would love a canine companion when his people are gone and to help wear him out!

He is a little too rough for really young kids but does well 5 years old and up. He should not live with cats.

This guys is loads of fun, super smart, eager to please and handsome to boot!

Malcolm is 2½ years old and currently weighs 70 pounds. He would greatly benefit from loosing some weight.

