PETS OF THE WEEK

Amado is a big, handsome guy who loves just about everyone he meets. He enjoys attention and will rub up against you to show his appreciation. He is also an active and curious guy and quite playful when the ‘kitten’ in him comes out. After a long day of patrolling his kingdom, he will snuggle right up with you for a much-deserved nap.

Amado is such a well-adjusted cat that he should do great in just about any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.

Amado is a 1-year-old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped!

Lily is looking for a special someone who can provide her with a quieter home setting where she can be the only dog. She is fully house trained and walks great on leash if you use a Gentle Leader (she comes with one!).

This girl absolutely loves to be outside! If the weather is suitable, she loves to spend nearly all day out in the yard playing fetch with an old soccer ball, chasing squirrels and most of the time just sun-bathing!

Lily is a sweetheart who enjoys being loved, but she also sometimes needs her alone time. She benefits from having a cozy spot that is just hers that she can retreat to and not be bothered (same, girl!).

Lily did love the older kids in her previous home as long as they were respectful of her alone and dinner time. She does tend to be protective of family sometimes if strangers approach too quickly. She prefers a bit of a slower introduction to new people rather than being rushed up to.

Overall, Lily is easy to please and would make a great companion. She knows how to have fun like catching snowballs, playing in the sprinkler and learning new tricks (she already knows a lot!). Most of the time she is content to laze around and take in the good smells! This amazing girl is a volunteer favorite and we know she’ll be your favorite too!

Lily is a pretty, brindle, mixed breed girl who is 5 1/2 years old and weighs 70 pounds.

Both Lily and Amado have a “name your own” adoption fee if adopted during the CRHS 18th Annual Adopt-a-thon (now extended through September 11th.)