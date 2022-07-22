PETS OF THE WEEK

Bo is a gorgeous brindle Plott Hound mix looking for a family to love him! Bo loved the young kids in his previous home. He took his “brotherly” role very seriously and would check on them and snuggle with them often! He is also very intuitive and knows when his person isn’t feeling well and will provide tons of love and support.

He is not a fan of other dogs so he is hoping to be your one and only. He did grow up with an elderly cat but does have prey drive when it comes to outdoor cats or wildlife. He may do okay in a new home with a dog savvy cat if given proper introductions and time to adjust.

He was house trained in his previous home and can be crated if needed. With time and a consistent routine, he should have no problem adjusting in his new home. Bo is a wonderful guy who was loved deeply by his previous family. He is a great family dog who will devote himself to his people! He is over all a low-key dog who doesn’t mind spending most of his day snuggling up on the couch. He does enjoy going for walks and taking in all the good smells with his keen hound nose. He also enjoys toys and chews when the mood strikes.

Bo would love to find a more rural home where there aren’t a lot of neighborhood dogs to get over excited about. He does need to be kept safely contained at all times by fence or on leash/tie-out. He is 4.5 years old and weighs 55 pounds.