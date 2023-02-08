She’s future apple of your eye! Twinkle is a sweet and loving little kitty with a heart of gold. She is eager for attention and pets, and is always the first to greet her friends at the shelter in the morning. She appreciates quality time with her favorite people and wants to soak up all of your affection! Like many cats, Twinkle can be shy and unsure in new environments, but she seems to warm up quickly. Once she knows you can be trusted, she melts into a puddle of purrs and cuddles.

Twinkle can also be quite chatty and will give you all of her opinions, punctuated with a tiny chirp to make sure you are listening. She enjoys spending the day exploring and patrolling her domain and will seek out mouse and feather toys to bat around for her amusement.

Because Twinkle is confident and social, we believe she would do well in just about any loving home, including those with other pets and/or kids. Twinkle is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Taurus first arrived at CRHS as a stray so we don’t know much about his history. What we do know is that he’s a staff and volunteer fav! Taurus was recently placed into a foster home where he’s really started revealing his true personality! His foster mom says that he’s a solid sleeper. He also loves to watch out the window and inform the family of any stranger danger with his old man barks. He is such a calm, loveable, sweet old man!

Taurus has done well with both the cats and the smaller dog in his foster home, and therefore we believe he would do well in a home with other pets. He initially seemed a little spooked by the cats, but is coexisting very well! He is on the lazier side, so he would appreciate other pets that will respect his space when he is resting.

With parental guidance, we do feel that Taurus would do well in a home with kiddos of any age. He has lived with children in foster and has done very well! Because of his age, we believe he would do best with dog-savvy, respectful children who won’t poke or pull at him.

Taurus is around 9-10 years old. He is a 75-pound neutered male Pitbull mix. Taurus is microchipped and up to date on vaccines.