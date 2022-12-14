PETS OF THE WEEK

Remington came in as a stray, so we don’t know much about her past. During the day she does a pretty good job at keeping her kennel clean. We feel that with a consistent routine in her new home, she should transition well. She doesn’t seem to have any issues with her dog neighbors here at the shelter. A dog meet with the resident dog is suggested.

Remington is a little too interested in cats and we don’t feel she should go to a home with any feline friends. Remington is a more independent girl. We are recommending she live with children 8 years and older and know to respect her space when needed. She does pull on leash so will need an owner to help her work on her leash manners. She is an active lady who would love to get out for walks and hikes and go on adventures.

Remington is a 6-year-old spayed female Shar Pei mix. She is 40 lbs. We ask that a potential adopter do research on the breed.

Azure is a petite and polite kitty who spent some time in a wonderful foster home while she raised her litter of kittens. They have now found homes of their own, so she is ready to as well! She has a sweet and calm personality — she loves pets and snuggles! She can be a bit timid at first but warms up very quickly. Azure loves taking long cat naps during the day or laying in a nice cozy spot to take in all her surroundings. She enjoys occasional playtime and would benefit from having lots of toys or even a cat tree to help keep her active and healthy.

Since Azure can be a bit timid and does occasionally startle easily, she is looking for a home with slightly older children at least 5 years of age or older. She should do ok with other pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.

Azure is a 1-year-old female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative!

Now through Dec. 18, Bring Home Happiness by naming your own adoption fee for all CRHS cats (including kittens), small animals and any dogs 6 months or older!