Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

She likes dollars, she likes diamonds, she likes stunting, she likes shining. Cardi B is one fancy lady who wishes to spend her days being pampered by her favorite people. She is a confident go-getter who will let you know exactly what she wants, whether that’s jumping into your lap for cuddles and affection, or a tasty snack.

Cardi B can be sassy and appreciates her independence at times. When she wants to be alone, you can usually find her curled up in a warm, plush cat bed, or perched by a window to watch the birds. She occasionally enjoys playing with a wand toy when she has extra energy to burn off.

Cardi B will likely take some time to adjust in her new home, so time and patience is a must with this lady. The good thing is Cardi B can't resist yummy food and treats, which will work wonders with earning her trust!

Cardi B is looking for a home where any children are respectful of her space and at least 10 years of age or older who will understand when she needs alone time. She currently resides in a communal living area at the shelter with other cats who she doesn't seem to appreciate. She may do best as the only pet in her new home and her family's one and only!

Cardi B is a 3-year-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped, and FIV/FeLV negative.

--

Hulk is a lovable, goofy Pitbull seeking his forever home. With his striking looks and silly personality, Hulk is ready to shower his future family with endless love and entertainment. Get ready to fall head over paws for this amazing canine companion!

Hulk, being the big lovebug that he is, should do well in a home with kiddos of all ages given parental guidance. He is a young, bouncy guy and may accidentally knock younger kiddos over. We do think that Hulk would appreciate a canine companion in his new home, someone preferably who has the same playstyle as him. We are unsure how he would do in a home with cats.

Bring home Hulk, this amazing companion and experience a lifetime of love and happiness. Don't miss the chance to make Hulk a cherished member of your family. Hulk is a 2-year-old Pitbull, up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives, and microchipped. Hulk is part of our Pittie Palooza adoption promotion. His adoption fee is reduced by 50% to $150!