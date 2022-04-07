PETS OF THE WEEK:

Finn is a stunning boy with a wonderfully sweet personality! He gives the best hugs and even wraps his paw around you!

He was house trained in his previous home and should adjust well to a new home if given time and a consistent routine. This boy loves everyone and has done well with dogs and children of all ages under parental guidance.

Finn is a great boy who would fit in well with nearly any family. His previous owner said he loves to play with balls and ropes and has good

off-leash skills. If you’re looking for an adventure buddy, Finn is your guy!

Finn is a 3 year old Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Chubs is the sweetest older guy you will ever meet! This man is always the first to greet us in the morning when we come in with the cutest meows ever. He absolutely loves everyone he meets and will rub up against you for nonstop attention. In addition to being a super social man, he is also still quite the active and curious guy despite his age. He is always ready for his next big adventure and loves to explore his surroundings. He would love a home where he would have access to a window or two as well as he loves jumping from spot to spot to take in all his surroundings.

Since Chubs is such a well-mannered and social man he should do great in just about any home including those with children of any age. He previously lived with several other cats so would most likely appreciate another feline friend in the home. He may do ok with respectful dogs as well given slow and proper introductions.

Chubs is a 7 year old neutered male. He is current on his vaccinations and microchipped. Chubs is FIV positive. Please ask one of our adoption counselors for more information about FIV. He is a foster-to-adopt candidate.

Chandler is a shy but oh-so-sweet guy looking for a quiet home with someone who will give him a bit of time to acclimate, feel safe and bond with his new person. Once he knows you are safe he will be your constant companion.

He was house and crate trained in his previous home. He should adjust well to a new home if given time and a consistent routine.

Chandler is not a fan of sharing his person/people with other dogs so he is looking to be your one and only. Since he is fearful with new people he would prefer a home with respectful teenagers who will give him time to warm up to them and who won’t startle him.

This intelligent boy already knows many commands/tricks like sit, shake, come in, spin, sit up and stay and wait. His previous family says he really enjoys learning new things and challenge/puzzle games. He is an active boy who loves to go for long walks and have play time in the yard. Once he is all tired out he enjoys snuggles on the couch and will even watch tv. He forms a tight bond with his people and wants to be by their side as much as possible. His previous family worked from home so Chandler is not used to being left alone for long periods of time. He would love it if someone in his new family is home for most of the day.

Chandler is 2½ years old and weighs 47 pounds. Half a Chandlers adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous donor!

