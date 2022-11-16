PETS OF THE WEEK

Broomstick is a sweet and social snuggle bug who is looking for her special someone. She is a very pretty lady who will purr up a storm with pets and attention. She will even jump right into your lap and brace herself on your shoulders to give you a big hug! She is like most kittens and has lots of energy and loves playing with her toys or exploring her surroundings.

Broomstick is a well-adjusted and social young lady so she should do great in any home including those with children of any age as well as other pets given slow and proper introductions.

Broomstick is a 4-month-old spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations and microchipped.

Handsome and ready for adventure! Justice is a 1.5-year-old neutered male Husky mix. He weighs 42 lbs. Justice was surrendered to the shelter due to not getting along with the cats in the home and therefore should not have cats in his future home. He has a rougher play style with other dogs. Some dogs may not appreciate his playstyle. A dog meet is required with the resident dog prior to adoption.

Justice is crate trained and doing pretty well with being housetrained. With a consistent routine in his new home, he should transition well.

Justice lived in a home with children ranging from 3-16 years. He loved them but was jumpy and mouthy at times. It would be best that he live with children 10 years and older. He MAY do well with children younger than that, a meet would be required.

Justice is looking for a husky loving family to provide him daily mental and physically stimuli. Please do research on the breed! Justice knows sit, down and come, and takes treats gently. He LOVES to play ball!