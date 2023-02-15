Aries was recently transferred in from an overcrowded shelter in Iowa and is looking for her forever home! She is eager to please and loves receiving attention and affirmation from her friends and family. Aries enjoys chasing balls when playing outside and gets the zoomies. While she is all fun and games, she does also have a cuddly side and enjoys giving kisses and receiving belly rubs. She even thinks she's a lap dog and will try to sit in your lap!

CRHS staff have noticed that Aries seems to enjoy the company of other dogs! She should do well living in a home with another dog or having playdates with other canine friends. We are unsure of how Aries will do in a home with cats. Due to her energy level and bouncy nature, we suggest that she live with kids 10 years and older.

Huskies require a lot of physical exercise and mental stimuli. As Aries is a Huskie mix, we ask that potential adopters do research on the breed to make sure those personality traits and behaviors are a good fit for your home.

Aries takes treats well and knows “sit,” “down” and is working on “stay.” She does well when taken outside regularly to go potty. A consistent routine in her new home will help her transition in her house-training. Aries is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Frenchie is a sweet and sometimes outspoken 15-year-old gal who is looking for a relaxing retirement home to live out her best days in. She adores pets and snuggles with her favorite people once she is comfortable with you. She can be a bit shy in new situations, so she may take a bit of time to adjust in a new home. Despite her age, she is still quite active and loves to explore her surroundings. She loves to jump in the windows to watch some birds, or perch high on a cat tree to keep an eye on your activities.

Frenchie enjoys her peace and quiet, and would appreciate a bit of a calmer home. She is looking for a family where any children are slightly older -- at least 8 years old. She may do OK with other calm and respectful pets in the home given slow and proper introductions.

Frenchie is a spayed female. She is current on her vaccinations, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.