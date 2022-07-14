PETS OF THE WEEK

Osmund came into the shelter as a very timid guy who wasn’t sure what to make of his new surroundings. Once he began to trust us, has he has shown how truly sweet he is! He adores head scratches and will purr while rolling around, begging for pets and affection. Osmund will need some time to warm up in a new environment but once he does, he will become your favorite snuggle buddy! Osmund enjoys window sitting and bird watching when he isn’t taking a long cat nap or cuddling up for some attention.